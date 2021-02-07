Sign up
Photo 1272
Wishing for Rain, Again
Hoping our winter wasn't only the two good days of rain we had two weeks ago. Maybe if I focus on the incoming rain it will help... today's landscapes in bnw... from a few weeks back. Have a good start to your week. Be well stay healthy be a 🔦
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
Year 7 on this adventure! I'm especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
1859
photos
160
followers
89
following
348% complete
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2015-Current
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
28th December 2020 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
Andy Wood
ace
Absolutely love the tone of this. Fav
February 8th, 2021
