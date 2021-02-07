Previous
Wishing for Rain, Again by elatedpixie
Wishing for Rain, Again

Hoping our winter wasn't only the two good days of rain we had two weeks ago. Maybe if I focus on the incoming rain it will help... today's landscapes in bnw... from a few weeks back. Have a good start to your week. Be well stay healthy be a 🔦
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 7 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
Andy Wood ace
Absolutely love the tone of this. Fav
February 8th, 2021  
