Spreading Light...

So, the aluminum christmas tree... now valentine tree, the st. Paddy's day tree etc. Not generally up this time of year and with the sun in a different point in the sky, as it's setting, tonight, hit the aluminum branches and Holy Mole, the wall and ceiling just lit up and it was so pretty. It looked as if the light was shooting out from Bone Daddy (the first oil I did). Ahhhh... the picture for today. Enjoy the light, be the light and spread it everywhere! Happy Valentine's weekend!