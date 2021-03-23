Sign up
The Backside Has It...
In accompaniment to yesterday’s shot. This was the view that first caught my eye and attracted me to the flower. Hope you are having a good week. Much love and light to you ♥️🔦✌🏼
23rd March 2021
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
Year 7 on this adventure! I'm especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
Album
365 2015-Current
