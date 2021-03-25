Fragile Monarch...

We’re lucky to live in one of the places the Monarch migrates in winter. I can remember 30 years ago when there were so many that you’d see more butterflies than eucalyptus leaves. It was truly magical. I used to love driving by on the way to the store look up and they’d be fluttering and floating everywhere, including over the road. It was like watching music! They are still magical but far too few now. They are to be put on the endangered list. They still frequent our yard but we don’t see the caterpillars the way we used to. We’d find them everywhere, including indoors. Here’s hoping our super smart scientists can figure it out soon. Thankful we have folks like @aikiuser and @pixelchix who help them along in their garden ♥️🦋 🔦✌🏼🐞
Be well and happy weekend eve!