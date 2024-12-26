Sign up
Previous
Photo 1343
Bright Colorful Lights
My favorite part of the holidays!
Hope you all are still enjoying & relaxing over your holiday.
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
PhylM*S
ace
@elatedpixie
What an adventure this project has been! Started January 1st 2015 and I’m appreciative of this community and the glimpses of life as it is...
1935
photos
81
followers
84
following
367% complete
View this month »
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 2015-Current
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
26th December 2024 11:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a lovely shot, so festive
December 27th, 2024
Wylie
ace
And the tree is still up!
December 27th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely!
December 27th, 2024
