Previous
Bright Colorful Lights by elatedpixie
Photo 1343

Bright Colorful Lights

My favorite part of the holidays!
Hope you all are still enjoying & relaxing over your holiday.
26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

PhylM*S

ace
@elatedpixie
What an adventure this project has been! Started January 1st 2015 and I’m appreciative of this community and the glimpses of life as it is...
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a lovely shot, so festive
December 27th, 2024  
Wylie ace
And the tree is still up!
December 27th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely!
December 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact