Photo 1344
Evidence of a Steady Drizzle
Woke to a steady drizzle though by all reports, it was a sunny morning.
Wanting rain… definitely living in the wrong place. lol
Happy weekend!
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
PhylM*S
ace
@elatedpixie
What an adventure this project has been! Started January 1st 2015 and I’m appreciative of this community and the glimpses of life as it is...
1936
photos
81
followers
84
following
368% complete
1344
1
365 2015-Current
iPhone 14 Pro Max
27th December 2024 10:50am
#joy
