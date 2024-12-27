Previous
Evidence of a Steady Drizzle by elatedpixie
Evidence of a Steady Drizzle

Woke to a steady drizzle though by all reports, it was a sunny morning.
Wanting rain… definitely living in the wrong place. lol
Happy weekend!
@elatedpixie
What an adventure this project has been! Started January 1st 2015 and I’m appreciative of this community and the glimpses of life as it is...
