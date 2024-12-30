Previous
Decomposing Log by elatedpixie
Photo 1347

Decomposing Log

I have to say, just using my phone is very difficult. I’m super impressed by those that do!
This log was so pretty in the late afternoon light.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

PhylM*S

ace
@elatedpixie
What an adventure this project has been! Started January 1st 2015 and I’m appreciative of this community and the glimpses of life as it is...
369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact