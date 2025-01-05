Previous
Too Pretty To Eat by elatedpixie
Photo 1353

Too Pretty To Eat

Actually, this particular tart is not very yummy but I do think these are the prettiest, so once in awhile I will get them because I enjoy the colors. lol it’s the little things, right?!
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

PhylM*S

ace
@elatedpixie
What an adventure this project has been! Started January 1st 2015 and I’m appreciative of this community and the glimpses of life as it is...
370% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact