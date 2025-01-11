Previous
Night Heron by elatedpixie
Photo 1359

Night Heron

I took this July 24, 2024. Somehow, it appears o didn’t take a photo today; fortunately however, i have plenty to fill with. I hope you enjoy seeing this guy hunting!
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

@elatedpixie
What an adventure this project has been! Started January 1st 2015 and I’m appreciative of this community and the glimpses of life as it is...
John ace
Splendid photo! Magnificent!
January 13th, 2025  
