Photo 1359
Night Heron
I took this July 24, 2024. Somehow, it appears o didn’t take a photo today; fortunately however, i have plenty to fill with. I hope you enjoy seeing this guy hunting!
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
1
1
PhylM*S
ace
@elatedpixie
What an adventure this project has been! Started January 1st 2015 and I'm appreciative of this community and the glimpses of life as it is...
1957
photos
84
followers
86
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2015-Current
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
24th July 2024 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John
ace
Splendid photo! Magnificent!
January 13th, 2025
