Try Me… If You’re Looking for Trouble by elatedpixie
That is… saw this game and it made me think back to when i was very little and my older sister and i would drive our parents bonkers with the noise of “popping” the bubble in the middle to get the die to tumble. I remember it as “Pop-O-Matic Trouble”. This is the front game and it looks none too good/beat up and then TRY ME just jumped out and made me laugh. I had to get a pic and yes, i texted it to my sister… no comment and she texted back laughing. Good memories 😊
Thank you all for your wonderful comments ideas and suggestions on my photos. I appreciate your comments and insight. I don’t respond as often as I’d like because I am commenting on all of your beautiful photos and then i tend to fall asleep lol I’ll try and do better but do know i read and appreciate your comments very much 💜
What an adventure this project has been! Started January 1st 2015 and I’m appreciative of this community and the glimpses of life as it is...
