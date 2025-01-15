Try Me… If You’re Looking for Trouble

That is… saw this game and it made me think back to when i was very little and my older sister and i would drive our parents bonkers with the noise of “popping” the bubble in the middle to get the die to tumble. I remember it as “Pop-O-Matic Trouble”. This is the front game and it looks none too good/beat up and then TRY ME just jumped out and made me laugh. I had to get a pic and yes, i texted it to my sister… no comment and she texted back laughing. Good memories 😊

