Tin Heart Lost in a Gutter by elatedpixie
Photo 1367

Tin Heart Lost in a Gutter

Hopeful for a month of random Heart finds on my walks.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

PhylM*S

ace
@elatedpixie
What an adventure this project has been! Started January 1st 2015 and I’m appreciative of this community and the glimpses of life as it is...
377% complete

Photo Details

Rick ace
Cool.
February 11th, 2026  
