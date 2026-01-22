Previous
Love On Wings of Angels by elatedpixie
Photo 1379

Love On Wings of Angels

*1/22 Written in the heavens as I see angel wings where friends have told me they see a heart.
13th February 2026 13th Feb 26

PhylM*S

ace
@elatedpixie
What an adventure this project has been! Started January 1st 2015 and I’m appreciative of this community and the glimpses of life as it is...
377% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact