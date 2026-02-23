Previous
Beached Heart by elatedpixie
Beached Heart

Washed ashore today. Honestly, it was amazing, how many heart shaped rocks were out there today.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

@elatedpixie
What an adventure this project has been! Started January 1st 2015 and I’m appreciative of this community and the glimpses of life as it is...
John ace
Very interesting composition!
February 24th, 2026  
