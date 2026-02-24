Previous
Shadows of My Heart by elatedpixie
Shadows of My Heart

This morning I had multiple heart fin’ finds! This is several things i love (besides hearts, this is a lot of shadow and negative space to enjoy) so this is the one for today.
24th February 2026

