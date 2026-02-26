Previous
So Many Hearts by elatedpixie
So Many Hearts

There were so many hearts in the beach yesterday!
Thankful for many reasons but especially because i didn’t pause long enough today because it was incredibly warm and i just needed to get my miles in before it was unbearable.
@elatedpixie
What an adventure this project has been! Started January 1st 2015 and I’m appreciative of this community and the glimpses of life as it is...
Babs
What a lovely find
February 27th, 2026  
