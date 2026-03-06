Previous
Mrs Potts?! What Are You Doing Here?! by elatedpixie
Photo 1402

Mrs Potts?! What Are You Doing Here?!

Found on a walk… barely an inch tall… Mrs Potts has since been set upright and after 24 hrs., rescued.
Happy weekend!
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

@elatedpixie
What an adventure this project has been! Started January 1st 2015 and I’m appreciative of this community and the glimpses of life as it is...
Wylie ace
Funny find and good rescue
March 7th, 2026  
