Shrinking Value by elatedpixie
Shrinking Value

Found this in a pile of lumber set aside by rangers, on a trail to the beach. Pretty much sums up how I feel after groceries… not much value left here…
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

@elatedpixie
What an adventure this project has been! Started January 1st 2015 and I’m appreciative of this community and the glimpses of life as it is...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I remember when my penny could buy 5 pieces of long stick red licorice
March 11th, 2026  
