Yard Orchids 🖤 by elatedpixie
Yard Orchids 🖤

This house’s yard is filled with various orchids - the flowers are stunning but the yard weirdly, isn’t that inviting. Lovely but not as wonderful as it could be. Sun is crazy warm today 🙂‍↕️ yet these are all standing in full bloom.
11th March 2026

@elatedpixie
What an adventure this project has been! Started January 1st 2015 and I’m appreciative of this community and the glimpses of life as it is...
