Previous
Next
Damesel Not In Distress by elatedpixie
19 / 365

Damesel Not In Distress

Damselfly to round out the day - Bonus!

Got lots more from the day but will save for the sparse days :-) Plus need to reset the camera - it apparently thinks today is the 2nd.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Wow 2020 & what year it's been. This is year 6 here for me and I have to say - the community here is...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy Boyles ace
Amazing
July 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise