Sunset Walk Tonight IV by elatedpixie
23 / 365

Sunset Walk Tonight IV

Made my closing my rings tonight, worth it!
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

PhylM*S

ace
@elatedpixie
What an adventure this project has been! Started January 1st 2015 and I’m appreciative of this community and the glimpses of life as it is...
6% complete

Photo Details

Jo ace
Wow. What a dramatic sky
January 5th, 2025  
