Your Chariot Awaits... by elatedpixie
Your Chariot Awaits...

Vivid blue dragonfly has been teasing around the house for a week or so... this monring was my Aunts' funeral - it was hard but she's where she wanted to be with all who she wants to be with it... when I saw him buzzing around today, I thought dad... if that's you and your here to let me know she's with you all, you'll let me know and then I laughed at myself, knowing this bugger wasn't going to land... and voila! not only did he land but he wanted long enough for me to run back in and grab my camera and get 3 shots! All this while I was on a brief work break! Makes me happy to know she really is with all of them now - she was the youngest of 7 and her husband, my Uncle, passed last year so they are all together now - she was the last of that generation and she was 95 and was still sharp and very much a character - funny as could be - love, loved loved her! Till we meet again... The dragonfly, a harbinger of change... also a chariot for Fairys' and she was my role model for spritely behaviour! A self-indulgent share - but I hope you get some enjoyment out of this share :-)
PhylM-S

Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and lovely details. Condolences to you and yours. Sorry to hear about your aunt, but she must be in a happier place now.
July 9th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Big hugs to you Philly ❤️ The Dragonfly is regarded by some Native tribes as the harbinger of change and a messenger from the Elemental world. Perhaps so many of these in your life these days is a positive message? Regardless, they are all wonderful and your images are fab.
July 9th, 2020  
