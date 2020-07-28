Previous
Hawk in Color Because Hillsides Were Green by elatedpixie
124 / 365

Hawk in Color Because Hillsides Were Green

This guy was so far away but you can't not take a picture of something so beautiful. These shots are crummy and the BnW doesn't hide it but it kind of highlights what's ok in the picture.

Tomorrow is mid-week and then the weekend will be here before we know it!
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

PhylM-S

@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
