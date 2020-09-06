Sign up
126 / 365
Free Ridin'
Loved watching the birds get a free ride. These are on the Hearst property - Wlm. Randolph Hearst has his own zoo back in the day - now there's no zoo and these beauties freely roam the huge property and sometimes come down close to the Hwy.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love how the birds sit on their backs.
September 7th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful sight.
September 7th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love how they are lined up sharing nicely 😊
September 7th, 2020
