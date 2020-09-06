Previous
Free Ridin' by elatedpixie
Free Ridin'

Loved watching the birds get a free ride. These are on the Hearst property - Wlm. Randolph Hearst has his own zoo back in the day - now there's no zoo and these beauties freely roam the huge property and sometimes come down close to the Hwy.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I'm especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
Issi Bannerman ace
Love how the birds sit on their backs.
September 7th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful sight.
September 7th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love how they are lined up sharing nicely 😊
September 7th, 2020  
