Previous
Next
Dinner at Sunset by elatedpixie
127 / 365

Dinner at Sunset

Went up the hill to catch the sunset and this guy was on the light post looking for dinner.
Todays word is Light/Candle. He might fit in for have the setting suns' light on him. Happy weekend! Be well, enjoy and do good.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
October 10th, 2020  
sheri
Striking.
October 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise