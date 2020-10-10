Sign up
128 / 365
Bubbles Noir
Todays word is Bubbly. Sparkling water - much too late in the evening. Enjoy the weekend. Be well ~
ps - a bit better on black
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
1714
photos
138
followers
89
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Pixie Dust ~
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
10th October 2020 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
oct20words
Alexandra DG
All of these are so beautiful!!!
October 11th, 2020
