Moon, Jupiter and Saturn and a moon

Not great shots, but taken on the fly - can see a moon if you zoom / pinch out. The marine layer is kicking in but this still catches the eye. Hoping for a clear night, next week. This morning woke up at about 4 AM and looked up to see the Little Dipper and at that moment, a shooting star. Sweet dreams! Be well, mask up and be someone’s light? Weekend is nigh!