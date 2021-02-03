The Sunset Finale

Believe it or not, this was after the sunset... the sky lit up in glorious pinks for a good 15 or so minutes... was heading back to the house but had to sit and stop, and just breathe in the beauty. Then, in the snap of a finger... it was gone and in a few more minutes, it was dark. I wish everyone could have been there to enjoy the beauty... so that they could share the light. Be well and please spread a little joy and love out there. PS this was taken with my older phone vs the camera - cameras battery died right after my other sunset shot. This old phone still has some life in it I guess.