California Gold
When it rains, we grow gold. California Poppy.
This was last Spring.
Thank you for your comments and favs! I am so appreciative and happy if I can make you smile. The inspiration and incentive to post before going to bed... lol... thank you!
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
2
0
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
1609
photos
110
followers
66
following
106% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Pixie Magic
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th May 2019 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
July 28th, 2020
Margo
ace
Love these golden flowers
July 28th, 2020
