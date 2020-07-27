Previous
California Gold by elatedpixie
California Gold

When it rains, we grow gold. California Poppy.
This was last Spring.

Thank you for your comments and favs! I am so appreciative and happy if I can make you smile. The inspiration and incentive to post before going to bed... lol... thank you!
PhylM-S

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
July 28th, 2020  
Margo ace
Love these golden flowers
July 28th, 2020  
