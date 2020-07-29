Sign up
Photo 391
High Key Holiday Surfing
For fun, before going to sleep, was playing with this shot in LR and liked this. I think I like it better than the natural version so saved here for opinions & thoughts.
Sweet dreams to some and happy Thursday to all... I just realized today was Wednesday! I was a day behind! Yay!
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
PhylM-S
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
if the colours weren't so lovely in the original I would say yes this is the better, but that blue and green have me 👀😄
July 30th, 2020
