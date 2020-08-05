Previous
Acmon Blue... has by elatedpixie
Photo 393

Acmon Blue... has

Acmon Blue just sounds like it’s meant ETSOOI...lol

Thank you for your comments and favs and the incentive to keep shooting and trying!

We’re on the good side of the week now! Be healthy, stay safe and enjoy the now.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
Latest from all albums

KoalaGardens🐨
oh well done, this converted perfectly - love it!💜
August 6th, 2020  
PhylM-S
@koalagardens thank you! I like this version. It reminds me of doing photograms in the dark room, back in the day.
August 6th, 2020  
JT Simpson
Fantastic processing. Frame it up and hang it.
August 6th, 2020  
