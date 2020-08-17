Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 397
Welcome to My Garden Up Close and Personal
This is just a crop of this itty bitty guy from my previous post - he just makes me laugh - tiny but fierce!
Thank you for your comments, favs and suggestions! Keeps me trying and posting :-)
Hope you're having a good week - be well.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
2
1
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
1641
photos
119
followers
75
following
108% complete
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
1093
1094
1095
396
1096
1097
397
1098
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Pixie Magic
E-M1MarkII
Taken
23rd December 2018 10:44am
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up with wonderful details. Love the iridescent colour and punk hairdo.
August 18th, 2020
JT Simpson
ace
A real Humdinger! Beautiful colors and fantastic detail.
August 18th, 2020
