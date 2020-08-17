Previous
Welcome to My Garden Up Close and Personal by elatedpixie
Photo 397

Welcome to My Garden Up Close and Personal

This is just a crop of this itty bitty guy from my previous post - he just makes me laugh - tiny but fierce!

Thank you for your comments, favs and suggestions! Keeps me trying and posting :-)

Hope you're having a good week - be well.
17th August 2020

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I'm especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many.
Diana ace
Fabulous close up with wonderful details. Love the iridescent colour and punk hairdo.
August 18th, 2020  
JT Simpson ace
A real Humdinger! Beautiful colors and fantastic detail.
August 18th, 2020  
