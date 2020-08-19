Previous
Tiny Pink Warrior by elatedpixie
Tiny Pink Warrior

Who knew pink could be so fierce?
I saw something bright magenta in the distance and it was this little devil - talking away... He fluffed up as I snapped - like a warrior or something. Cute little vampire like characters... absolutely terrifying if they weren't 2 to 3 inches big! LOL - Still Christmas Holiday

Thank you for your comments and faves everyone - glad you enjoyed the flamingo too - We're on the short side of the week now!
Stay safe - we are on fire here unfortunately so we've got all windows closed and fans going - smoke is very thick and bad across the state.
Much love and light - Be well
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wowee, you got that little guy in quite the pose--what a look!
August 20th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
@aikiuser too bad he blinked though - lol In the other shot you can see his beak slightly open as he was jibber jabbering (love that squeaky noise they make). Love your abstract missy!
August 20th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
@elatedpixie Ah well, we can't have everything, eh?! Thanks, P--miss you!
August 20th, 2020  
JT Simpson ace
"Luke, I am your Father." ... Unique shot with such vivid color.
August 20th, 2020  
