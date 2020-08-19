Tiny Pink Warrior

Who knew pink could be so fierce?

I saw something bright magenta in the distance and it was this little devil - talking away... He fluffed up as I snapped - like a warrior or something. Cute little vampire like characters... absolutely terrifying if they weren't 2 to 3 inches big! LOL - Still Christmas Holiday



Thank you for your comments and faves everyone - glad you enjoyed the flamingo too - We're on the short side of the week now!

Stay safe - we are on fire here unfortunately so we've got all windows closed and fans going - smoke is very thick and bad across the state.

Much love and light - Be well