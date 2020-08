Desert Sunrise ~ She Likes

Sunrise in the desert... got up super early to catch it but was so tired, I didn't catch a lot of it - I liked that the moon was still pretty hi in the sky but I was barely able to keep it in the shot. I didn't fuss too much here; I liked the subtleness.

We were in AZ for a wedding (pre-covid).

Pic 2 is my husbands preference - he likes the brightness of the subtle pushing of the colors.