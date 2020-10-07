Previous
Next
Weather Blues... by elatedpixie
Photo 411

Weather Blues...

Just futzing around while drinking my tea.
Enjoy your Thursday!
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Alexandra DG
This is so beautiful!!!!!
October 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise