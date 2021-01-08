Previous
Sand Dollar Skeleton by elatedpixie
Photo 426

Sand Dollar Skeleton

This goes with my photo from December 29... this is a skeleton of one of those purple fuzzies.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

@elatedpixie
Year 7 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
Annie D ace
they're so cool...like an ornament....love the bubbles around the seaweed too
January 9th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
very nicely done - I remember the other shot too 😊
January 9th, 2021  
