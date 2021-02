Sunset Surfing ~ As it Was

You'd never have known it is the middle of Winter! It was so nice - not even a need for a jacket. Just hopeful the two weeks of rain we got in the 2 days last week, isn't the only rain we'll see. As of today, am trying to get outside a bit, every day - to remind me there is life out there. Sat and watched surfers enjoying their last ride of the day. Hope Monday was good - and the start of February as well.