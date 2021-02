Random Wildlife Deserves Full Color



Got out for maybe 20 or 30 minutes, and saw this all by it’s lonesome, on a post, just waiting for who knows what. It was so random to see. Snapped a couple and love that someone took the time to make sure the mane was brushed and groomed into that curl (really, my favorite part). The blue mane... I couldn’t just leave to the BnW, it deserves its color so it’s a flash of red-Eve. Hope all is going well and you’re in the light and spreading it💡🔦🕯