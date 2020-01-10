Sign up
Photo 1410
Stripping the kitchen table
It's become a fidget job as we sit around the table and chat. Stripping off the old varnish. Tara is a demon and does huge patches at a time.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary.
1491
photos
30
followers
0
following
386% complete
1404
1405
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960F
Taken
11th January 2020 11:53am
