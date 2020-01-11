Previous
Claire and Norah by eleanor
Claire and Norah

Breakfast at Rhodes Mem. My cousin is amazing. She's facing a partial mastectomy next Friday to stop cancer... and is holding it together like a trooper. She's my role model for people who dala what they must. A few years back she was in the DRC on business when warfare broke out. She was holed up in a hotel with other foreigners, and given 10 minutes a day online to keep family updated. Her message to me was 'Have red wine and chocolate. All is OK.' 😂❤️. She's already planned her gift to herself for when she is cancer - free. But then she has a great role model. Her Mom (on the left) had a lung removed in 1968 to stop cancer... And she's still with us.
11th January 2020

Eleanor Muller

