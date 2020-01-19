Previous
The best meal by eleanor
Photo 1419

The best meal

Kylie and I found the best meal in Utrecht downtown. Flavourful Syrian food, served by a great dude who was wrapped in smiles when we returned for a second time this evening. (We both ate our fill, including a cool drink for €10.)
19th January 2020

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
388% complete

View this month »

