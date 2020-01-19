Sign up
Photo 1419
The best meal
Kylie and I found the best meal in Utrecht downtown. Flavourful Syrian food, served by a great dude who was wrapped in smiles when we returned for a second time this evening. (We both ate our fill, including a cool drink for €10.)
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Eleanor Muller
@eleanor
