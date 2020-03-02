Sign up
Photo 1462
Marula season
I grew up learning to use all agricultural resources for food. Thembi (gardener at Nahakwe) and I have a plan to make Marula Jelly on Monday. She's collecting the fruit as it falls to start the process.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
1542
photos
28
followers
0
following
