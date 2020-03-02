Previous
Marula season by eleanor
Photo 1462

Marula season

I grew up learning to use all agricultural resources for food. Thembi (gardener at Nahakwe) and I have a plan to make Marula Jelly on Monday. She's collecting the fruit as it falls to start the process.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Eleanor Muller

