Eleanor's lunch by eleanor
Photo 1464

Eleanor's lunch

When I stay at the Lodges for days on end I find it difficult to eat the fancy food all the time. Slowly I'm teaching the kitchen about simpler meals. This is a portion of pizza chicken on salad.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
