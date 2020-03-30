Previous
The focus by eleanor
Photo 1490

The focus

My days have been consumed with coordination of communication around Covid-19. This poster will be used for tomorrow's comms.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
408% complete

