Photo 1506
Recycling
It started life as a sarong.
Then because a wrap for Luke when he was a new born.
Now its an anti-Covid19-catching mask.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
0
0
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960F
Taken
7th April 2020 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
