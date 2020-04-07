Previous
Recycling by eleanor
Photo 1506

Recycling

It started life as a sarong.
Then because a wrap for Luke when he was a new born.
Now its an anti-Covid19-catching mask.
7th April 2020

Eleanor Muller

