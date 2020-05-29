Previous
Contemplating by eleanor
Photo 1575

Contemplating

I am listening to the audio book of Alain de Botton's "The art of travel". I will have to get a physical copy of the book to mark sections to contemplate. Audio moves too fast.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Eleanor Muller

