When 21 became 95
When lockdown was called in South Africa the President originally said 21 days. Today is Day 95...the first time restaurants were permitted sitdown guests.
I had brunch and coffee at Green Bean this morning. Just because I could.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
