When 21 became 95 by eleanor
Photo 1606

When 21 became 95

When lockdown was called in South Africa the President originally said 21 days. Today is Day 95...the first time restaurants were permitted sitdown guests.

I had brunch and coffee at Green Bean this morning. Just because I could.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Eleanor Muller

