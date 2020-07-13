Previous
#WithImmediateEffect by eleanor
#WithImmediateEffect

We have a new hashtag that's trending, coined by the President last night when he announced the ban on all alcohol sales #WithImmediateEffect.

What's not new is the notice on a locked business door, saying they are unexpectedly closed. That's code for "One of the staff tested positive for Covid19 and we are decontaminating".
13th July 2020

Eleanor Muller

