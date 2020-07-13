Sign up
Photo 1620
#WithImmediateEffect
We have a new hashtag that's trending, coined by the President last night when he announced the ban on all alcohol sales #WithImmediateEffect.
What's not new is the notice on a locked business door, saying they are unexpectedly closed. That's code for "One of the staff tested positive for Covid19 and we are decontaminating".
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
