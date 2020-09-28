Previous
Roast veg coming up by eleanor
Photo 1697

Roast veg coming up

Candy and golden beets with four different colours of carrots. Thyme and balsamic glaze. It's going to be fabulous.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
