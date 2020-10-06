Previous
Next
The new world of work by eleanor
Photo 1705

The new world of work

Meetings on Zoom, and the dog wanting attention.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
467% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise