The Fairest Cape in all the World

I dropped Luke off in Llandudno this morning, and drove home along the cost via the Waterfront. The south-eastern is still pumping, and Lockdown regulations have closed the beaches. It remains, however, The Fairest Cape in all the World.



Today I am reminded that

1. I live in a place that has wonderful physical beauty

2. We will be able to walk on the beaches again soon

3. The south-easter blows away all the gems

4. This wind is part of the natural cycle that brings rain to our summer rainfall areas.