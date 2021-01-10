Previous
The Fairest Cape in all the World by eleanor
Photo 1801

The Fairest Cape in all the World

I dropped Luke off in Llandudno this morning, and drove home along the cost via the Waterfront. The south-eastern is still pumping, and Lockdown regulations have closed the beaches. It remains, however, The Fairest Cape in all the World.

Today I am reminded that
1. I live in a place that has wonderful physical beauty
2. We will be able to walk on the beaches again soon
3. The south-easter blows away all the gems
4. This wind is part of the natural cycle that brings rain to our summer rainfall areas.
10th January 2021

Eleanor Muller

